Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
Jan Holke (John) BORGER

Jan Holke (John) BORGER Notice
BORGER, Jan Holke (John). Passed away on August 4, 2020 peacefully at Aria Gardens, Albany. Beloved husband of the late Elisabeth. Cherished father of Jerome (deceased) and Caroline, Monique and Alan and Alex and Emily. Much loved opa of Alana, Laura, Soraya, Luke, Rebecca, Josh, Mitch, Mia and Leon. Great-opa of 10 great-grandchildren. Words are few, thoughts are deep, memories are forever. A service for Jan will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Monday 10 August at 3.30pm. (Pre-viewing from 2.45pm)



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020
