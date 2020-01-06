|
FERINGA, Jan (John). Passed away after a long illness on 3 January 2020 at Bruce McLaren Retirement Village Hospital aged 78 years. Cherished and adored husband of Sandy. Dearly loved father of Karen, Stephen and Andrew and loved father-in-law of Grant, Denise and Helen. Loved Pops of Ellie, Paige, Tegan, Cole, Lucy and Blake. Dear friend of Aaron, Cindy, Clint, Sarah, Lucas and Theo. Former husband of Margaret. We will miss him dearly and always remember him. He has played his last tennis match and aced his last opponent. Our grateful thanks to all the staff at Bruce McLaren Hospital for their loving care over the past year. John has had a private cremation. All friends and family are welcome to celebrate John's life and farewell him at his memorial service on Thursday, 9 January at 11am at Howick Funeral Home Chapel, 35 Wellington Street, Howick, Auckland. Any communications to: Feringa Family, P O Box 39 237, Howick 2145
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020