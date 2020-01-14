Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St. Mary's Catholic Church
117 Onewa Road
Northcote
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jan CARIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jan (John) CARIS

Add a Memory
Jan (John) CARIS Notice
CARIS, Jan (John). Died peacefully on Saturday 11 January 2020, aged 92 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Rita. His loving family will miss him dearly, his hard work and humour, DIY, and gardening efforts, passion for soccer and above all, his total commitment to them. A funeral service for John will be held at the St Mary's Catholic Church, 117 Onewa Road, Northcote on Friday 17 January at 11.00 am. Vanessa and Steve, Marguerite, Michelle, Johnny, and granddaughter Charlotte, would love to celebrate John's life with extended family and friends on Friday. RIP Papa/Dad



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jan's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -