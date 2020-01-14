|
CARIS, Jan (John). Died peacefully on Saturday 11 January 2020, aged 92 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Rita. His loving family will miss him dearly, his hard work and humour, DIY, and gardening efforts, passion for soccer and above all, his total commitment to them. A funeral service for John will be held at the St Mary's Catholic Church, 117 Onewa Road, Northcote on Friday 17 January at 11.00 am. Vanessa and Steve, Marguerite, Michelle, Johnny, and granddaughter Charlotte, would love to celebrate John's life with extended family and friends on Friday. RIP Papa/Dad
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 14, 2020