BENTLEY, Jan. Passed away peacefully, on 12th October 2020, after a long struggle with Alzheimers. Loved wife of Allan. Much loved mother of Andrea and Gordon, Shane and Donna, Craig and Wazzy. Cherished Grandma of Samuel and Frances, Jessica, Sharlene and Briana. Great Grandma of Isabella. "Your struggle is over. Rest in Peace" Special thanks to the Management and Staff of Mercy Parklands Ellerslie, especially Hub 3 for their loving care of Jan. At the family's request a Private Cremation has been held.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 13, 2020