James William (Jimmy) FIELD

James William (Jimmy) FIELD Notice
FIELD, James William (Jimmy). Peacefully on Sunday 17 May 2020 in the care of Totara Hospice. Dearly loved husband of Joy. Much loved father of David, Sharon and Chris. Loved brother-in-law of Bruce (Melbourne). Thanks to Dr. Tutty and the medical teams who took care of Jimmy. A private service has taken place. He will be greatly missed, but lots of wonderful memories. Always be in our hearts forever. Rest in peace. "Home is the sailor, home from the sea".



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 21, 2020
