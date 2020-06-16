Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fountain's Funeral Directors & Advisors
35-39 Wood St
Auckland, Auckland
09-298 2957
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 18, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Papakura Wesleyan Church
163 Dominion Road
Papakura
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James DANIEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James William (Jim) DANIEL

Add a Memory
James William (Jim) DANIEL Notice
DANIEL, James William (Jim). Peacefully on Sunday 14 June 2020, aged 80 years. Surrounded by his family, at home, just the way he wanted. Jim was cherished by his wife Marj of 53 years and his children, Ian, Helen and Glen. Father-in-law to Arleen, Grant, Robyn, and his treasured grandkids, Heather, Alice, Peter, Rebekah, Katelyn, James and Joshua. His Funeral Service will be held at Papakura Wesleyan Church, 163 Dominion Road, Papakura on Thursday 18 June at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers, donations to Totara Hospice, Manurewa would be greatly appreciated.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -