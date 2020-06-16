|
|
|
DANIEL, James William (Jim). Peacefully on Sunday 14 June 2020, aged 80 years. Surrounded by his family, at home, just the way he wanted. Jim was cherished by his wife Marj of 53 years and his children, Ian, Helen and Glen. Father-in-law to Arleen, Grant, Robyn, and his treasured grandkids, Heather, Alice, Peter, Rebekah, Katelyn, James and Joshua. His Funeral Service will be held at Papakura Wesleyan Church, 163 Dominion Road, Papakura on Thursday 18 June at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers, donations to Totara Hospice, Manurewa would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 16, 2020