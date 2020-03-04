Home

Funeral service
388 Avalon Drive
Hamilton, Waikato
07-849 2139
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Simply Cremations (Hamilton)
388 Avalon Drive
Hamilton, Waikato
View Map
WHITE, James. Known to all as 'Paddy' 17 December 1930 - 2 March 2020 Royal New Zealand Airforce -Service no. 76777. Passed away peacefully at Waikato Hospital surrounded by his loved ones. Husband of Anne for 62 years. Father and father in law of Allan and Jane, Glenn and Ruth, Dean and Lorraine and Valda and David. Loved Grandfather of Kelly, Robert, Chris, Matthew, Scott, Jaime and Olivia. Now at rest. Funeral Service 11am, Friday, 6th March 2020 at The Avalon Chapel, 388 Wairere Drive, Te Rapa, Hamilton.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 4, 2020
