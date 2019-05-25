Home

Jones & Company Funeral Services
143 Thirteenth Avenue
Tauranga , Bay of Plenty
07-578 4009
James Victor (Jim) REILLY

James Victor (Jim) REILLY
REILLY, James Victor (Jim). Peacefully in Tauranga on Thursday 23rd May 2019 aged 90 years. Dearly loved husband of Pam. Treasured father of Christine (deceased), Wendy, and Robyn and Abbie. Much loved "Magic Grandad" of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. A service for Jim will be held at the Hillsdene Chapel, 143 13th Avenue Tauranga on Tuesday 28th May at 10am. Messages to the Reilly family C/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 25, 2019
