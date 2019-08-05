|
LEVIS, James Trevor (Trevor). Passed away peacefully on 4th August 2019 at Elmswood Rest Home aged 90. Much loved husband of Nola for 62 years. Loved Dad of Roseanne, Heather, Sharon and Kathryn. Loved Pop to his 7 grandchildren James, Katie, Richard (deceased), Evelyn, David, Sam and Jack. Poppa to his 8 great grandchildren and many great memories from Alexys. Many thanks to management and staff of Elmswood Rest Home who were very caring of Trevor. Funeral service will be held at the Te Puke Methodist Church, 2 Oroua Street, Te Puke on Wednesday 7th August at 1.00pm followed by a private burial. Donations to St Johns would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All messages to the Levis Family C/- P O Box 650, Tauranga 3144.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 5, 2019