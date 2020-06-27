Home

James Trevor (Jim) COMMERER

James Trevor (Jim) COMMERER Notice
COMMERER, James Trevor (Jim). Jim sadly passed away at Waikato Hospital on Wednesday 17 June 2020, aged 75.Dearly loved husband and soul-mate of Terese, and loving dad to Clive and Patrea (deceased). Jim's family would like to thank all of his friends for their ongoing friendship and support, especially over the previous six years. Thank you also to staff at Kingswood Rest Home for looking after Jim. According to Jim's wishes, a private family service and cremation has now been held. All communications to the Commerer family c/- 6 Tamihana Street, Matamata.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 27, 2020
