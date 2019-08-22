|
|
|
LOWE, James Tong (Jim). Passed away peacefully on 21 August 2019 aged 90 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Nancy and Paul, Linda and Debbie. Gung Gung to James, Harry, Grace and Jordon, Leah, Josh, Cameron and Leon and Great Gung to Ryan. A service will be held at All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Saturday 24 August at 1.30 pm. The family wish to thank all the staff at Mercy Parklands for their care and kindness. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to Neurological Foundation of NZ (www.neurological.org.nz) or left at the service.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019