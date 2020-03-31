Home

James Thomas (Tom) WHITE

WHITE, James Thomas (Tom). Passed away on 28th March at the Raglan Trust Hospital. Loved husband of Betty, Loved father and father in law of Lesley and Chris Saville, Bruce and Cilla White, Graeme and Annette White, Colin White (deceased) and Becks. Loved by 11 Grandchildren and 18 Great Grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Toms family would like to thank the staff of Te Ata Rest home in Te Awamutu, the staff of the Raglan Trust Hospital, Dr Mike Loten and the Raglan Medical Centre. We can't thank you enough for the kindness, and caring shown to Tom. It was beyond the call of duty. A celebration of Toms life will take place sometime in the future. A burial has taken place. Forever in our hearts.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020
