James Thomas (Jim) BARR

James Thomas (Jim) BARR Notice
BARR, James Thomas (Jim). Passed away peacefully at Arohanui Hospice, Palmerston North on 5th July surrounded by his family. Aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of Gabrielle (deceased). Loved father and father-in-law of Stephen and Mary, Andrew and Kay, Jane and John, Hamish and Uschi, and Duncan and Lynne. Loved Grandad Jim of Thomas, Laura; Ellen, Cameron; Maggie, Matthew; Emelia, Georgina, Olivia; and Katie, and Sarah. In our hearts forever. Messages for the Barr family may be left on Jim's tribute page at www.eagars.go.nz/ jimbarr A service to celebrate Jim's life will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth on Friday 12 July 2019 at 2.00pm. A private cremation will be held. Eagars Funeral 067592200 FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 9, 2019
