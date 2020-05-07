|
TAM, James. Born 23 March, 1941. Passed away peacefully at Hospice Totara, Auckland on 24 April, 2020. Dearly loved wife Rose, loved Dad of Melanie and Zelda and son in law Vernon. James will be sadly missed by granddaughters Jasmine, Sarah and Rachael. We will miss his cheeky laughs and jokes he shared with us. Dad will always be in our hearts and we will remember all the fond memories. Grateful thanks to Auckland Hospital Ward 64 and Hospice Totara for their wonderful care for James in his final days. A private family requiem mass for James will be held on 11 May, 2020 11.00am at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Howick.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 7, 2020