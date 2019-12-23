Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James HEARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Sydney HEARD


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
James Sydney HEARD Notice
HEARD, James Sydney. Born April 25, 1948. Passed away on December 15, 2019. Lieutenant Colonel Heard was born in Solihull in the U.K. and died at 71 years of age in Mosel Bay, South Africa. A war veteran and officer in the New Zealand Army, he gave 20 years of dedicated service to his country. James lived a joyful life as a real estate agent in Pukekohe, working alongside his loving wife Elizabeth, and is remembered as a respected and quietly giving Christian within their close community. He will be missed by all whose lives he touched, including his children Peter, Michael, James, Titania; Elizabeth's children Ian, Heather and John; siblings Ethel, Margret, Ted, Tom, Susan, Frank, Teresa and Ken; 12 grandchildren, 19 nieces and nephews, and an abundance of great nieces and nephews. Funeral and memorial service details to follow.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -