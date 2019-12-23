|
|
|
HEARD, James Sydney. Born April 25, 1948. Passed away on December 15, 2019. Lieutenant Colonel Heard was born in Solihull in the U.K. and died at 71 years of age in Mosel Bay, South Africa. A war veteran and officer in the New Zealand Army, he gave 20 years of dedicated service to his country. James lived a joyful life as a real estate agent in Pukekohe, working alongside his loving wife Elizabeth, and is remembered as a respected and quietly giving Christian within their close community. He will be missed by all whose lives he touched, including his children Peter, Michael, James, Titania; Elizabeth's children Ian, Heather and John; siblings Ethel, Margret, Ted, Tom, Susan, Frank, Teresa and Ken; 12 grandchildren, 19 nieces and nephews, and an abundance of great nieces and nephews. Funeral and memorial service details to follow.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 23, 2019