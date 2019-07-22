|
|
|
STRAIGHT, James (Jim). Passed away peacefully after a short stay at Harbour Hospice North Shore on Friday 19 July 2019, aged 79. Loved Dad and father-in-law of Greg and Hannah, Alex and Chantel, Matt and Claire. Grandad of Chloe, Leo, Ruby, Olly and Layla. In lieu of flowers, donations to Harbour Hospice would be appreciated, https://harbourhospice.org. nz/donate/. A memorial service for Jim will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road Albany on Thursday 25 July at 1.00pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 22, 2019