Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Resources
More Obituaries for James STRAIGHT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James (Jim) STRAIGHT

Add a Memory
James (Jim) STRAIGHT Notice
STRAIGHT, James (Jim). Passed away peacefully after a short stay at Harbour Hospice North Shore on Friday 19 July 2019, aged 79. Loved Dad and father-in-law of Greg and Hannah, Alex and Chantel, Matt and Claire. Grandad of Chloe, Leo, Ruby, Olly and Layla. In lieu of flowers, donations to Harbour Hospice would be appreciated, https://harbourhospice.org. nz/donate/. A memorial service for Jim will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road Albany on Thursday 25 July at 1.00pm.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.