PALTRIDGE, James Stephen (Jim). (ex HMNZS Ngapona, ZL1JW, President ZL1QB) Passed away peacefully on 15 June 2020, at Totara Hospice, after a short illness. Dearly loved husband of the late Maureen, and father and father-in-law to Antony and Mario, Michelle and Eldon. Loved grandfather to the late Courtney. A service for Jim will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Church, Carruth Rd, Papatoetoe, on Friday, 19 June, at 11.00am. To be followed by refreshments, and then Interment at the Mangere Lawn Cemetery, 85 McKenzie Rd, Mangere. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Totara Hospice, The Gardens, Manurewa, would be appreciated. Rest In Peace.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 17, 2020