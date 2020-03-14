Home

Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Tokoroa Club
James Stanley (Jim) NUTTALL


1931 - 2020
James Stanley (Jim) NUTTALL Notice
NUTTALL, James Stanley (Jim). Born 15 May, 1931. Passed away on March 11, 2020. With deep sadness we announce the peaceful passing of our much loved father, grandfather and great grandfather Jim Nuttall, aged 88 years, in Auckland surrounded by his family on Wednesday. Heartfelt thanks for the kindness and love shown by all the staff and carers at Kumeu Village Resthome. A celebration of Jim and his wife Betty's life will be held at the Tokoroa Club on Wednesday 18th March, 2020 at 1.30 p.m. The race has ended but the memories live on. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, P O Box 459, Tokoroa FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 14, 2020
