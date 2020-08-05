|
McCANN, James Sidney (Sid). Passed away peacefully at Colwyn House on August 2, 2020. Loved husband of Joy. Step-dad to Timothy, Adrian, Gwendolen, Valentine, Quentin, Justine, Fenella and their partners. Grandad and Poppa Sid to his grandchildren and great grandchildren. A requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Thomas More Catholic Church on Thursday August 6, 2020 at 10:30am. Sid will be interred in Swanson Cemetery in Auckland. The Rosary will be recited in the Church, tonight Wednesday at 7pm. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Cranford Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service or via www. cranfordhospice.org.nz All messages to the McCann family can be sent via C/- PO Box 1055, Napier 4140. Dunstalls Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ Napier Ph 06 8357196
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 5, 2020