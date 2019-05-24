|
|
|
BENNETT, James Russell Courtney (Russell). NZ43819 L.A.C. Medical Section RNZAF WWII. On 22 May 2019, peacefully at Somervale Care Home, Tauranga. Aged 98 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Jocelyn. Father and father-in-law of David and Carol, Cameron and Carol, Virginia, Courtney and Janine. Loved grandad of 11 and great grandad of 17. Now At Home With His Lord And Saviour. A Service for Russell will be held at Eden Community Church, 72 View Road, Mt Eden, Auckland on Monday, 27 May 2019 at 11.00 am followed by the burial at Purewa Cemetery, St John's Road, Meadowbank, Auckland 1071.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from May 24 to May 25, 2019
