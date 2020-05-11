Home

James R Hill Funeral Directors
717 Grey Street Hamilton
Hamilton, Waikato
(07) 855 5541
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
James Roy (Jim) HILL

HILL, James Roy (Jim). On Thursday 8 May 2020, Jim passed away peacefully at Eventhorpe Resthome. Dearly loved husband of Doreen and loved father and father-in-law of Janetta and Pat Wilson and Margaret and John Morell. Loved grandfather of Mathew, Steven, Claire and Maria, David, Jamie, Anna and Haylee. Great-grandfather to 24. Dearly beloved brother of Nancy (Australia) and Joan (Hamilton). Due to Covid-19, a full celebration of Jim's life will be held at a later date, to be confirmed. All communications to Janetta at [email protected] or Hill family, c/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton 3216. FDANZ



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 11, 2020
