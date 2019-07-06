|
CLARKE, James Ronald (Ron). Peacefully on 4th July 2019; aged 93 years. Loved husband of the late Enid Trewhella. Precious father of Colin, Penelope and Tony, father in law to Rhisa and Jocelyn. Adored grandfather of 9 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren. Forever in our hearts A service celebrating Ron's life will be held at Wellsford R.S.A. Clubrooms, Neville Street, Warkworth on Thursday 11th July 2019 at 11:00am, followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 6, 2019