|
|
|
BAYES, James Roderick. Rod passed away peacefully in Putaruru on Wednesday, 13th November 2019. He was the son of the late Grace and Ernie (Red Beach). Loved brother and brother in law of Ian and Erolyn, Colin and Kaye and uncle of their families. A graveside service for Rod was held on the 17th November. Many thanks to the staff of Cardrona Rest Home for their care of Rod over the years. All communications c/- the Bayes family to 6 Tamihana Street, Matamata.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 23, 2019