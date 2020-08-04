|
|
|
BLACK, James Robertson. Peacefully at Summerset Karaka on Friday 31st July 2020. Much loved husband of the late Betty. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Andrew and Amanda, Peter and Louise. Cherished grandfather of Robert and Emma. A private family cremation service will be held on Thursday 6th August, following by a memorial service to be held at a later date when overseas family members can be in attendance. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Clevedon Presbyterian Church Family Ministries Programme would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 4, 2020