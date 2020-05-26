|
MAINLAND, James Robert (Bob). In Tauranga Hospital on Monday 25th May 2020, in his 83rd year. Dearly loved husband of Irene. Much loved father and father in law of Tracey and Wayne Hunter, and Brett and Joanne Mainland. Special pop of Callum, Hamish, Gareth, Brodie, Joel, and Toby. A service for Bob will be held at St Peters in the City, 130 Spring Street, Tauranga on Friday 29th May at 1pm followed by private cremation. Messages to the Mainland family C/- PO Box 650, Tauranga 3144.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 26, 2020