BRUNTON, James Robert. Died peacefully on 16 April 2020. Loved son of Joan and Robert (deceased) and loved brother of Richard, Shelley and Julie. Loved husband to Tracey and father to their children. Sadly missed by his friends and also by Rose and Trevor Harris and extended family. A special thanks to Doctors and Nurses for the loving care given. A private service has been held. Contact Joan Brunton, 42 Edward Street, Pahiatua. Rest in Peace Mate.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 29, 2020