Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James BRUNTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Robert BRUNTON

Add a Memory
James Robert BRUNTON Notice
BRUNTON, James Robert. Died peacefully on 16 April 2020. Loved son of Joan and Robert (deceased) and loved brother of Richard, Shelley and Julie. Loved husband to Tracey and father to their children. Sadly missed by his friends and also by Rose and Trevor Harris and extended family. A special thanks to Doctors and Nurses for the loving care given. A private service has been held. Contact Joan Brunton, 42 Edward Street, Pahiatua. Rest in Peace Mate.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -