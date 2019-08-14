|
|
|
SCHWARZ, James Richard (Jim). Passed away at home on 10th August 2019. Adored husband of Chris. Best daddy of Karen and Adam and best dad in law to Paul and Manu. Awesome popo to the fabulous four granddaughters, Margot, Astrid, Penelope and Olivia. "He will be forever loved." A service to celebrate Jim's life will be held at Elliotts Rosebank Chapel, 25 Ninth Ave Tauranga on Monday 19th August at 1pm. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance which can be left at the service.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 14, 2019