LEWIS, James Peter (Jim). Peacefully on 10 March at Maygrove Hospital aged 90 years. Much loved husband of the late Joyce. Very loved and adored Dad of Christine and Graham, Peter and Vanessa, Michael and Lorna, Suzanne and Roger. Treasured and much loved granddad of Nicole, Lauren and Jono, Samantha and Felix, Rohan, Jamie, Alfie, Zac, Rex. We will miss your silliness and big heart but know you're in Heaven with the love of your life Joyce. Many thanks to the staff at Maygrove Resthome and Maygrove Hospital. A service will be held to celebrate Jim's life at 2.00pm, 28th March, at St Johns Catholic Church, Orewa.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 12, 2020