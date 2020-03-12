Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
2:00 p.m.
St Johns Catholic Church
Orewa
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James LEWIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Peter (Jim) LEWIS

Add a Memory
James Peter (Jim) LEWIS Notice
LEWIS, James Peter (Jim). Peacefully on 10 March at Maygrove Hospital aged 90 years. Much loved husband of the late Joyce. Very loved and adored Dad of Christine and Graham, Peter and Vanessa, Michael and Lorna, Suzanne and Roger. Treasured and much loved granddad of Nicole, Lauren and Jono, Samantha and Felix, Rohan, Jamie, Alfie, Zac, Rex. We will miss your silliness and big heart but know you're in Heaven with the love of your life Joyce. Many thanks to the staff at Maygrove Resthome and Maygrove Hospital. A service will be held to celebrate Jim's life at 2.00pm, 28th March, at St Johns Catholic Church, Orewa.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -