|
|
|
MORTIMER, James Patrick (Jimmy). On August 19, 2014 Born December 08, 1924. 6 years have passed since you left us but never forgotten by his beloved wife Bridie and loving children Francis, Peter, Maria and Vincent and beloved grandchildren Olivia, Niamh and Hamish. Your smiling face and gentle smile Are a pleasure to recall. He was loved by everyone Some day we know we'll meet again Someday we know not when We'll hold his hand never to part again.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 19, 2020