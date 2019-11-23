|
McLEOD, James Patrick (Jim). Father, Friend, Farmer, Fisherman. Jim, in his 75th year, left us on 15th November 2019 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Deeply loved by Lorraine, a fully involved, interested and loving father to Rob and Gisela, Duane and Sue, Jody, Marcus and Nic, and Lisa. Cool Poppa to his grandchildren Matt and Lane, Holly, Briah and Max, and Alanah and Danielle. In accordance with Jim's wishes, a family farewell has been held, followed by private cremation. He will be interred in the Pukorokoro /Miranda cemetery. He tāngata tino toa, he tāngata humārie, he tāngata ataahua (he was a true warrior, a humble man and a beautiful person). Jim has gone but we know he will sit on our shoulders to remind us about what we need to do when fishing, fixing and helping others. And he will be in our hearts forever. Arohanui, Jim. Special thanks for the thoughtful care from staff at Taranaki Base Hospital and, especially, to the wonderful staff at Te Rangimarie Hospice. We are so grateful for the support they provided. Any donations to the hospice would be much appreciated and could be forwarded to Hospice Taranaki (see website). Messages can be forwarded to the McLeod family at PO Box 56, Urenui 4349.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 23, 2019