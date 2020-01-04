|
NORMANSELL, James (Jimmy). Born June 14, 1940. Passed away peacefully on January 2, 2020 at Middlemore Hospital, aged 79. Dearly loved Husband of Maureen. Much loved Father and Father in Law of Michael and Jeanie, Andrew and Christine, Stephen and Katie. Grandad of Eden, Grace, Hollie, Kieran, Kara, Max and Jake. A Private Family Cremation will be held on Monday January 6 followed by a celebration of Jimmy's life at Manurewa Cosmopolitan Club at 12.45pm. For further information please contact Michael Normansell 021-751-336.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 4, 2020