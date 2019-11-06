|
ELTRINGHAM, James Norman. Jim passed away peacefully on the 4th of November, 2019 aged 87 years. Dearly beloved husband of Dorota, dearly loved father of Richard and Kathryn. Jim will be sadly missed and we cherish the time we had with him. A service will be held in the Garden Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Friday, the 8th of November, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. All communications to the Eltringham family, C/- the above Funeral Home.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019