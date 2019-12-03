Home

Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
12:00 p.m.
St. Paul's Anglican Church
30 Taikata Road
Te Atatu Peninsula
James Nevan Craig WRIGHT

WRIGHT, James Nevan Craig. (Service No: T 81621, Ex R.N.Z.A.F.) On 30th November, 2019 passed away peacefully at Waitakere Hospital, Dearly loved husband of Joy, loved father of Michael, Bruce, Tim, Paul and Daralyn, father -in-law of Sheryl, Julie and Craig, granddad of Daniel and Brad, and Poppa of Georgia, Sam and Austin. Loving memories will keep you near. A service for Nevan will be held in the St. Paul's Anglican Church, 30 Taikata Road, Te Atatu Peninsula on Friday, 6th December, 2019 at 12 Noon, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to the West Auckland Hospice, P O Box 45-181, Te Atatu Peninsula, Auckland 0651, would be appreciated. All communications to the Wright family C/- Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson, Auckland 0610.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 3, 2019
