GOW, James Murray (Murray). 1929 - 2020. On 24th April at home after a courageous battle with cancer. Deeply loved husband of Beverley for the past 65 years, much loved father and father in law of Di and Russ Lewis, Cathy and Joff Mitchell, John Gow and Fiona Taylor, Doug and Kim Gow. Loved Grandfather of Greg, Jenny, Nicki and Libby, Emma, James, Sam and Matthew, Jack, Nellie, Ned and Theo, Zoe, Ally and Marcus. Loved Grandfather in law to Sarah, Matthew, Cam, Olivia, Chelsea and Ben. Great Grandfather to Eugene, Maggie May, Edie, Axel and Annabelle. Dad, Murray, Poppa, Muzza, Rara, Great Granddad will be so very very missed by us all. A celebration of Murray's life will be held at a later date.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020