James (Jimmy) MORTIMER

MORTIMER, James (Jimmy). On August 19, 2014. Born December 8, 1924. Five years have passed since you left us but we miss you every day. Never forgotten by his beloved wife Bridie, loving children Francis, Peter, Maria and Vincent, daughters in law Jacquie and Avreal and adored grandchildren Olivia, Niamh and Hamish. His loving smile and gentle face are a pleasure to recall. He had a kindly word for each and was beloved by all. Some day we know we'll meet him. Some day we know, not when. We'll hold his hand in a better place. Never to part again.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 19, 2019
