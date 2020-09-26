|
MORGAN, James (Jim). 17 December 1936 - 21 September 2020, formerly Whatitiri, Whangarei. Died peacefully, at home with family by his side, aged 83 years. Loved husband of the late Joyce; loved dad of Jim and Annemarie, Jo-Ann and Wayne. Adored Gaga of Melissa and Mike, and Kevin. Great-Gaga to Ben, Ella, Lily, and James. Jim's Service will be held at the Chapel of the Maunu Crematorium, Cemetery Road, Whangarei on Tuesday 29 September 2020 at 2.30 pm. All communication to Morgan family, c/o PO Box 306, Dargaville 0340. "Now together with Joyce"
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 26, 2020