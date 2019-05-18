|
|
|
MILLER, James (Jim). Born January 26, 1951. Passed away on May 15, 2019 aged 68. Loving brother to Sandra and Mary, brother in law to Tom McFarland and the late Peter Topham Father of Heidi and Arran, Stepfather to Zoe and Sarah. Much loved poppa to Isabella, Fletcher, Kyle, Kaeli, Erica, Brodie, Jagger and Reeve. You are at peace now. We will always remember the good times. A memorial service will be held at 220 Universal Drive, Henderson at the Intimate Garden Chapel on Tuesday 21st May at 2pm. Refreshments will be served in the lounge following the service.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 18, 2019
