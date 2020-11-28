Home

Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020
1:00 p.m.
St Heliers Presbyterian Church
100 St Heliers Bay Road
Auckland
MERRILL, James.
MERRILL, James. On 25th November 2020, at Mercy Hospice, aged 46 years. Beloved husband of Amy, father of Jonathan, son of Albert and Maureen. Brother of Andrew and Jenny, Daniel and Cote. Uncle of Nathan and Katie and a friend to all. A service to celebrate James' life will be held at St Heliers Presbyterian Church, 100 St Heliers Bay Road, Auckland on Tuesday 1st December at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Mercy Hospice.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 28, 2020
