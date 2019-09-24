Home

MCLEAN, James. Passed away peacefully on 22nd September 2019 at Jane Mander Rest Home. Dearly loved husband of Hannah. Much loved father of Michael, and Erin; Granddad of 4 and great Granddad of 4. A service will be held in the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals, (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive), Whau Valley, Whangarei at 1.30pm on Wednesday 25th September 2019 followed by cremation. Jim's family would like to acknowledge the love and care given to them all by the staff at Jane Mander. All communications to the McLean Family, c/- P.O. Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 24, 2019
