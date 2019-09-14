|
McKNIGHT, James (Jim). Passed away while asleep at Lifecare Cambridge on Wednesday, 11th September 2019 Aged 90 years. Dearly Loved husband of Jean, Loved father, father in-law, and Grandad to Mary, Elizabeth and Scott, Jamie and Emma, John and Tania, Connor, Rose, William and Samuel. Special Grandad Jim to Libby, Teaghin and Helena. Thanks to the nurses and carers at Lifecare for looking after Jim so well in his last two months. A Funeral Service for Jim will be held at Trinity St Paul's Union Parish, Queen Street, Cambridge on Wednesday, the 18th of September 2019 at 11:00am, followed by a burial at The Leamington Public Cemetery. Donations to Cambridge Tree Trust would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to the McKnight Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 14, 2019