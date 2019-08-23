Home

POWERED BY

Services
Resthaven Funerals
88 Great South Rd
Auckland , Auckland
09-267 2530
Resources
More Obituaries for James COCKBURN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James McKenzie COCKBURN

Add a Memory
James McKenzie COCKBURN Notice
COCKBURN, James McKenzie. Died peacefully at Middlemore Hospital on 21 August 2019, surrounded by loved ones. Dearly loved partner of Dianne. Beloved Brother of Murray, Heather and their families. Treasured Father of David, Ian, Faye and their families. Cherished loved one of Michelle, Rodney and their families. "Forever in our hearts". A Memorial Service will be held in the Chapel of Manukau Memorial Gardens, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe on Monday 26 August at 12:30pm.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.