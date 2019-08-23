|
COCKBURN, James McKenzie. Died peacefully at Middlemore Hospital on 21 August 2019, surrounded by loved ones. Dearly loved partner of Dianne. Beloved Brother of Murray, Heather and their families. Treasured Father of David, Ian, Faye and their families. Cherished loved one of Michelle, Rodney and their families. "Forever in our hearts". A Memorial Service will be held in the Chapel of Manukau Memorial Gardens, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe on Monday 26 August at 12:30pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 23, 2019