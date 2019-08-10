Home

James (Jim) MCKENNA

MCKENNA, James (Jim). Passed away peacefully on the 4th of August 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Aged 88 years. Reunited once more with his darling wife Chrissie. Jim (Gramps) will be sadly missed by his family, Jamie and Grace, Ben and Alison, Zeb, Reuben, Asher and Evie, Nick, Josh and Laura and Acacia, Simon, Hamish, Terry and Philip, Daniel and Anna, Margot and Penelope, Lara and Thom, Olivia, Maureen and Kerry, James, Anna and Dylan and Arlo, and Peter. "Everything's copacetic" - James Lee Burke A service will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Saturday 17th August at 3pm. All communications to Maureen Tizard on +64 279253963



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 10, 2019
