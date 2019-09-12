|
WAEREA, James Matariki (Hemi). Passed away peacefully at Sarah Selwyn Hospital, Pt Chevalier on Monday 9th September 2019, aged 78 years. Dearly loved father of Mitchell, Layne, Milton and Leah; caring friend of the wider whanau Christopher and Gabrielle Crego-Bourne, Nadia, Edward and George; Kathe Brasell, James, Kylie and Ella; Vicki and Jacqui Dunn. Intimate farewell Friday 13th September at Just Funerals, 15 Bassant Avenue, Penrose, 10-1 p.m. Then family and friends are welcome to a final celebration of James' life at the Pt Chevalier RSA, 1136 Great North Road, Pt Chevalier, 1-5 p.m. The whanau would like to thank the staff and residents at Sarah Selwyn hospital for their kindness and care.
