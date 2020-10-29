Home

Requiem Mass
Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Pius X Catholic Church
59 Pine Avenue
Melville, Hamilton
James Martin (Jim) O'CALLAGHAN

James Martin (Jim) O'CALLAGHAN Notice
O'CALLAGHAN, James Martin (Jim). Died on 27 October 2020, peacefully surrounded by the people he loved and who loved him. Aged 89 years. Beloved husband of Gabrielle for 63 years. Loved and respected father of Sean and Pauline, Camille and Grant, Frances and Michael, Martine and (Tiger). Cherished Pa of 7 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Pius X Catholic Church, 59 Pine Avenue, Melville, Hamilton on Saturday 31 October at 11 am followed by burial at Hamilton Park Cemetery, Newstead. Correspondence to the O'Callaghan Family, C/- P.O. Box 439, Hamilton 3240.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020
