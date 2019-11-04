Home

POWERED BY

Services
Osbornes Funeral Directors
197 Old Taupo Rd
Rotorua , Bay of Plenty
(07) 348 3600
Resources
More Obituaries for James MCKINLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Malon (BEM) (Jim) MCKINLEY

Add a Memory
James Malon (BEM) (Jim) MCKINLEY Notice
MCKINLEY, James (Jim) Malon (BEM). Service No 23971849 Passed peacefully away after a short illness. Aged 72 years. Loved husband of Gwen, brother and brother-in-law of Michael and Debbie and Elizabeth (England). Uncle of Amanda, Sarah and Lisa, Samantha, Denise and Zoe. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society. A service to celebrate his life will be held at Osbornes Funeral Director's Chapel 197 Old Taupo Road, Rotorua on Wednesday 6th November at 2pm.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -