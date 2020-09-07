Home

James MacDonald (Don) CLUNIE

James MacDonald (Don) CLUNIE Notice
CLUNIE, James MacDonald (Don). On 6th September 2020, suddenly at home in Portland, Whangarei; aged 82. Finally at rest with his beloved wife, Freda. Loved father and father-in-law of Andrea and Cliff and Peter (deceased); Tom and Carol; and Reece and Kylie and Regina. Treasured grandad to his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Much loved by his brothers and sisters. Will be dearly missed by all his family. For anyone who would like to say farewell to Don, he will be resting at 7 Onemama Street, Portland, Whangarei, until early on Wednesday morning, 9th September 2020.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 7, 2020
