HONEYMAN, James Leslie. Aged 50, died suddenly on 16 June 2019, in Auckland. Son of Margaret and the late Leslie, partner to Sarah and father to Sasha. Brother, brother-in-law and uncle to Katherine, Gerard, Oliver and Harry. A celebration of our beloved James' life will be held at Five Knots, Tamaki Yacht Club, 30 Tamaki Drive, Mission Bay, Auckland at 1:30pm on Friday 28th June. Donations, in lieu of flowers, are invited in James' name to www.londonairambulance.org.uk



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 25, 2019
