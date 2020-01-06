Home

POWERED BY

Services
Faithfull Funeral Services
35 Red Beach Rd
Red Beach, Auckland 0932
09 421 9844
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Faithfull Funeral Services
35 Red Beach Rd
Red Beach, Auckland 0932
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James BLANN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Leonard (Jim) BLANN

Add a Memory
James Leonard (Jim) BLANN Notice
BLANN, James Leonard (Jim). On Saturday, 4th January 2020, peacefully, after a long illness, at Solemar Rest Home, Red Beach. Dearly loved husband of Carol-Ann. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him. A celebration of Jim's life will be held at The Chapel of Faithfull Funeral Services, 35 Red Beach Rd, Red Beach 0932 on Thursday, the 9th of January 2020 at 11:00 AM followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the SPCA would be appreciated. Special thanks to the staff of Solemar Rest Home for their love and care.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -