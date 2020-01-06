|
BLANN, James Leonard (Jim). On Saturday, 4th January 2020, peacefully, after a long illness, at Solemar Rest Home, Red Beach. Dearly loved husband of Carol-Ann. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him. A celebration of Jim's life will be held at The Chapel of Faithfull Funeral Services, 35 Red Beach Rd, Red Beach 0932 on Thursday, the 9th of January 2020 at 11:00 AM followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the SPCA would be appreciated. Special thanks to the staff of Solemar Rest Home for their love and care.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 6, 2020