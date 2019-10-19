|
DUNCAN, James Leith (Jim). 11 September 1958 - 29 August 2019. James (Jim) Duncan, born in Rotorua 11 September 1958 passed away at the Mater Hospital, Brisbane late evening on 29 August 2019. Jim was the loved and respected son of Peter and Inez Duncan, Auckland, and spent his early years in Rotorua. Jim, a loving and caring husband, married Eileen in London in 1987, and was an amazing and supportive Dad to their children AnnaMaria and James. Jim was a graduate of University of Otago New Zealand 1982; Cass Business School - City, University of London MBA Executive Programme 1992; The Chartered Institute of Marketing, UK - Postgraduate Diploma in Marketing (Dip.M) 2000; University of London; UK - Master of Science (MSc) in Organisation Psychology 2009; Leeds Beckett University, UK - Postgraduate Certificate in Business and Executive Coaching 2011; student at Robert Gordon University Aberdeen post graduate programme in Human Resources Management 2017 to date. Jim worked overseas as an International Development / Management Consultant in several countries over his career. Jim is survived by his wife Eileen Duncan (nee Maguire), Brisbane, daughter AnnaMaria Duncan, Edinburgh, son James Peter Duncan, Brisbane, Father and Mother Peter and Inez Duncan, his sister Jan Duncan, brother Ian Duncan and sister Annette (Netty) Chafer and brother-in-law David Chafer, niece and nephews, all of Auckland. Jim was a well-travelled man and made friends and connections around the world. Jim will be forever in our hearts.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 19, 2019