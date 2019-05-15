|
|
|
LARKING, James (Jim). WWII, Regtl No. 445237, Trooper. On Monday 13th May 2019, peacefully at Mary Shapley Rest Home and Hospital; aged 96 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Mavis. Loved father and father inlaw of John and Yvonne, Brian and Julia, Paul and Christine, Neil and Linda. Cherished grandpa of 12 and great grandpa of 13. A funeral service for Jim will be held in the Chapel of Willetts Funeral Services Ltd, 21 King Street, Whakatane, on Thursday 16th May at 2pm, followed by burial in the New Lawn Memorial Section of Hillcrest Cemetery. Communications please to the Larking Family, C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 15, 2019
