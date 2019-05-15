Home

POWERED BY

Services
Willetts Funeral Services Ltd
21 King Street
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty 3159
073071111
Resources
More Obituaries for James LARKING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James (Jim) LARKING

Notice Condolences

James (Jim) LARKING Notice
LARKING, James (Jim). WWII, Regtl No. 445237, Trooper. On Monday 13th May 2019, peacefully at Mary Shapley Rest Home and Hospital; aged 96 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Mavis. Loved father and father inlaw of John and Yvonne, Brian and Julia, Paul and Christine, Neil and Linda. Cherished grandpa of 12 and great grandpa of 13. A funeral service for Jim will be held in the Chapel of Willetts Funeral Services Ltd, 21 King Street, Whakatane, on Thursday 16th May at 2pm, followed by burial in the New Lawn Memorial Section of Hillcrest Cemetery. Communications please to the Larking Family, C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.